Wilfried Bony limps off for Swansea against Everton

Swansea City forward Wilfried Bony was forced off early in the opening minutes after he was injured after 47 seconds against Everton.

The 29-year-old was involved in a mild collision with defender Ashley Williams on the halfway line and was unable to continue the game.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but there appeared to be little reason to take any chances and he was replaced by Tammy Abraham as halftime scores stood at 1-1 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised Leroy Fer’s opener on the stroke of halftime.

An injury that sidelined Bony for any period would come at an ill-timed time. The Swans have an important run of fixtures in the next two weeks with a Premier League showdown against Crystal Palace on Saturday. That is followed by a clash with Liverpool three day later at Anfield, and then a date with Watford.

Bony has struggled with injury and fitness since he rejoined the Liberty Stadium outfit in the summer and was a doubt before this clash against Sam Allardyce's men.

Swansea sit at the base of the log and defeat at Goodison Park would worsen their relegation woes.