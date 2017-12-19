Sources: Liverpool product Brooks Lennon to join Real Salt Lake on permanent deal

Real Salt Lake is set to sign Brooks Lennon to a new deal after he impressed in 2017 on loan from Liverpool, sources confirmed to Goal on Monday.

RSL rode an impressive youth movement to a strong finish to the 2017 season, and has now secured the services of one of the youngsters who helped the club turn things around.

Lennon, 20, followed up a stellar showing for the U.S. at the Under-20 World Cup with a good run with RSL in the second half of the season, finishing the year with three goals and four assists.

A speedy right winger who also saw time as a forward, Lennon faced a battle for playing time with the arrival of Venezuelan playmaker Jefferson Savarino. But RSL's decision to bring him into the fold for the long term is a good sign for the club's academy product, who left the United States to join Liverpool's youth setup in 2015.

Lennon was solid with the Reds' youth teams, but issues relating to his ability to secure a work permit in the U.K. limited his opportunities at Liverpool, which precipitated a loan to RSL.

Lennon's Liverpool contract was due to expire in the summer of 2018, and it remains unclear whether the Premier League side let him leave on a free transfer or if RSL paid a fee to have him released from his contract early.