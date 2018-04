Kalidou Koulibaly has showered praise on Marek Hamsik for equalling Napoli’s all-time goalscoring record in their 3-1 victory over Torino on Saturday.

EXTRA TIME: Koulibaly lauds Marek Hamsik for equalling Napoli goal record

The 30-year-old scored his 115th goal for the Partenopei which draws him levelled with Maradona as they regained the top spot in the Italian top-flight with a vital away win against the Bulls.

And Koulibaly who was also on target at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino has sent a note of praise to the skipper whom he described as a great captain.