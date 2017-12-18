Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up regarding the imminent departure of Leonardo Castro in the upcoming transfer window.

Leonardo Castro had his own personal issues, says Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana confirmed on the weekend that they had agreed to a deal with Johannesburg rivals Kaizer Chiefs over a move for the Colombian in the January transfer window, ending months of speculation.

During the 28-year-old’s spell at Chloorkop, Castro became an influential figure, forming a lethal attacking combination with Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat. But of recent times Castro failed to live up to those heights, and having seen his game time limited drastically due to injuries and a dip in form, this led him to becoming surplus to requirements.

Nonetheless, with Castro’s departure now confirmed, Mosimane has revealed that the attacker’s falling out at the Brazilians was a result of personal problems.

"He had his own personal issues that we do not want to talk about. He was forever not around [as he was] in Colombia," Mosimane said on The Sowetan.

"It just did not work out. You ask yourself, the guy was scoring 13 goals then he scores once, what happened? He was a big part to help us reach 71 points. He played half of the Champions League after the group stages [and] he never played again,” he added.

"He is the one who brought the South American influence to us. You need to accept that he has to move on. We can only keep memories of the CBD and no one can write that off," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mosimane admitted that replacing Castro will not be easy, but stated that Sibusiso Vilakazi could step up to the plate.

"Yes, we hope to replace Castro but it's not easy to find a player of his calibre. We are trying to make a duplicate with Sbu [Vilakazi] because he keeps us playing," he said.

"Sometimes you wait for that kind of player and maybe you don't need that kind of player. If we can score goals maybe we don't need him [new striker]," he concluded.