A truly horrible penalty from Diego Perotti has seen fans compare the Roma star to Simone Zaza and his infamous Euro 2016 spot-kick.

Roma star ridiculed over 'worst penalty ever'

Perotti's horror moment came in the Serie A clash against Cagliari on Saturday.

Never mind the fact that his 'run-up' or should we say walk-up was one of the most nonchalantly bizarre ones you're likely to see.

That wouldn't have mattered if the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Instead, Perotti's inexplicably casual approach resulted in a tame, insipid spot-kick that was easily dealt with by Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Luckily for Perroti, his teammate Federico Fazio came to the rescue of the Romans with a goal in the dying stages of the match to snatch a 1-0 victory.

The fact that Perotti has converted 15 out of his last 17 penalties didn't save him from the ridicule of fans on social media.

Worst penalty I’ve ever seen what was 🇦🇷 👦🏻 Diego Perotti thinking? 🐺❤️💛🇮🇹⚽️ #ASRoma — Dom Brunetti (@domthered) December 16, 2017

Diego Perotti with THE worst penalty I have ever seen 😶😤 honestly would never let him take one ever again! ...Not like any of us got acca's on or anything mate.. — James McGhan (@JMcGhan94) December 16, 2017

worst penalty ever goes to diego perotti. — Ameen (@AMenessi17) December 16, 2017

Was it worse than Zaza's infamous penalty miss for Italy in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals against Germany?

Watch both videos and decide for yourselves.