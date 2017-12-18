Juventus still monitoring Liverpool's Can - Marotta

Emre Can remains a target for Juventus as the Liverpool midfielder closes in on the end of his contract at the Premier League club.

Can is in the final year of his Liverpool deal and will be free to discuss terms with non-English clubs in the January transfer window.

Juventus have previously confirmed their interest in Germany international Can, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta still keen to get a deal done for the 23-year-old.

"Emre Can is a name doing the rounds because his contract is running down," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"I won't deny he is a player we too have monitored and many important clubs will try to close a deal over the next few weeks.

"We are tracking the situation, nothing more."

Can has started 11 Premier League games this season for Liverpool but he missed Sunday's 4-0 win at Bournemouth due to suspension.

Marotta also denied reports Juve midfielder Claudio Marchisio could head to MLS in the January transfer window due to a lack of game time at the Serie A champions.

"Claudio is very attached to the Juventus jersey," the chief executive added.

"He grew up in our academy and has asked us for nothing. I don't think he'd move abroad."