MAT RYAN | BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Premier League Team of the Week: De Bruyne, Coutinho & Ozil pull the strings

Brighton goalie Ryan saved all six of Burnley's shots on target in maintaining a clean sheet for the Seagulls in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.

ALLAN NYOM | WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Nyom completed 89% of his passes against Manchester United, while also making four tackles - both were team highs for the Baggies.

JAMES TOMKINS | CRYSTAL PALACE

The Crystal Palace defender made six clearances and four interceptions in his side's win 3-0 win at Leicester.

JAMES COLLINS | WEST HAM UNITED

Collins made 18 clearances in West Ham's win at Stoke, at least twice as many as any of his team-mates.

JEFFREY SCHLUPP | CRYSTAL PALACE

Schlupp won 71% of his duels against Leicester (14 contested); the best percentage of any outfield player for the Eagles.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY

De Bruyne made more key passes (6) and tackles (6) than any other Manchester City player against Spurs.

AARON MOOY | HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Mooy scored twice from two shots on target at Watford, as well as making more touches than any other Huddersfield player (65).

RAHEEM STERLING | MANCHESTER CITY

Sterling netted a brace from his three shots on target against Spurs, while he also made three key passes in the game.

MESUT OZIL | ARSENAL

Ozil scored the game's only goal against Newcastle at the Emirates, in addition to making eight key passes; at least twice as many as any other Arsenal player.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO | LIVERPOOL

Coutinho opened the scoring and assisted Roberto Firmino for the last of Liverpool's four goals at Bournemouth.

WILFRIED ZAHA | CRYSTAL PALACE

Zaha made three key passes and scored Palace's second in their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.