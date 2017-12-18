News

Premier League Team of the Week: De Bruyne, Coutinho & Ozil pull the strings

MAT RYAN | BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION





Mat Ryan, Brighton
Brighton goalie Ryan saved all six of Burnley's shots on target in maintaining a clean sheet for the Seagulls in a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium.


ALLAN NYOM | WEST BROMWICH ALBION





Allan Nyom, West Brom, Anthony Martial, Man Utd

Nyom completed 89% of his passes against Manchester United, while also making four tackles - both were team highs for the Baggies.


JAMES TOMKINS | CRYSTAL PALACE





James Tomkins, Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace defender made six clearances and four interceptions in his side's win 3-0 win at Leicester.


JAMES COLLINS | WEST HAM UNITED





James Collins, West Ham

Collins made 18 clearances in West Ham's win at Stoke, at least twice as many as any of his team-mates.


JEFFREY SCHLUPP | CRYSTAL PALACE





Jeffrey Schlupp, Crystal Palace vs Leicester

Schlupp won 71% of his duels against Leicester (14 contested); the best percentage of any outfield player for the Eagles. 


KEVIN DE BRUYNE | MANCHESTER CITY





Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Spurs

De Bruyne made more key passes (6) and tackles (6) than any other Manchester City player against Spurs. 


AARON MOOY | HUDDERSFIELD TOWN





Aaron Mooy, Huddersfield

Mooy scored twice from two shots on target at Watford, as well as making more touches than any other Huddersfield player (65).


RAHEEM STERLING | MANCHESTER CITY





Raheem Sterling Manchester City Spurs

Sterling netted a brace from his three shots on target against Spurs, while he also made three key passes in the game.


MESUT OZIL | ARSENAL





Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2017

Ozil scored the game's only goal against Newcastle at the Emirates, in addition to making eight key passes; at least twice as many as any other Arsenal player.


PHILIPPE COUTINHO | LIVERPOOL





Coutinho vs Bournemouth

Coutinho opened the scoring and assisted Roberto Firmino for the last of Liverpool's four goals at Bournemouth.


WILFRIED ZAHA | CRYSTAL PALACE





Bakary Sako, Wilfried Zaha - Leicester City Crystal Palace

Zaha made three key passes and scored Palace's second in their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

