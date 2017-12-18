Prolific Salah pulls away as Premier League's best marksman

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible run of form on Sunday to set a first for any Premier League player this season.

Salah found the net during the first half of Liverpool's clash away to Bournemouth to put his side 3-0 up, as the Cherries were blown away in a blistering start to the match.

And in doing so, the Egypt star confirmed his status as one of the most prolific forwards currently active in English football.



20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @premierleague player to have scored 20 goals in all competitions this season. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/bNM7kCFuim — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 17 de diciembre de 2017

Salah now has 20 goals in all competitions this campaign, and is the first Premier League player to reach the milestone in 2017-18.

The likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku will surely hit the mark sooner rather than later, but Liverpool's sharp-shooter is the man to beat right now when it comes to putting the ball in the net.