Prolific Salah pulls away as Premier League's best marksman

Mohamed Salah continued his incredible run of form on Sunday to set a first for any Premier League player this season. 

Salah found the net during the first half of Liverpool's clash away to Bournemouth to put his side 3-0 up, as the Cherries were blown away in a blistering start to the match. 

And in doing so, the Egypt star confirmed his status as one of the most prolific forwards currently active in English football. 


Salah now has 20 goals in all competitions this campaign, and is the first Premier League player to reach the milestone in 2017-18. 

The likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku will surely hit the mark sooner rather than later, but Liverpool's sharp-shooter is the man to beat right now when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

