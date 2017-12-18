Kenya beat Zanzibar to be crowned CECAFA Champions

Ligi Kuu Wrap: Kenya crowned CECAFA Champions

Kenya needed post match penalties against Zanzibar to win 3-2 and claim the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Regular and extra time had nothing to separate the two teams who had settled to a 2-2 draw

Keeper Patrick Matasi was the hero as he kept out three penalties to hand his team the trophy.

John Bocco made Simba captain

Simba has handed the captains arm band to John Bocco who was the assistant captain previously.

This is after Simba parted with former Captain Method Mwanjali who whose contract has been terminated on mutual consent.

Bocco has revealed to Goal his excitement on the captaincy and promised to award the fans with the League Crown this season.

Tambwe fit to return to action for Yanga

Yanga star striker, Burundian Amissi Tambwe has revealed he is fit to return to action after a long injury layoff.

The striker has an all clear to return to action and Yanga will boosted with his goal scoring return once the League resumes.