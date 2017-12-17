Uganda came from a goal down to grab third-place after downing Burundi 2-1 in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup play-off.

Cecafa 2017: Uganda beat Burundi to finish third

The Cranes goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan made a mistake in the first half but compatriot Saddam Juma covered his face with a brace in the second half to hand Uganda a third-place finish in the 2017 regional games.

Pierre Kwizera gave Burundi the lead with a 23rd minute after the ball slipped off Ochan’s hands for a comfortable 1-0 half-time lead. Fiston Abdul almost doubled Burundi’s advantage with just three minutes remaining to the break but his cheeky shot hit the crossbar after Ochan had left his line.

But substitute Saddam Juma spoilt the party for Burundi with his brace in the second half. Juma pulled an equalizer for Uganda before completing his double in the 75th minute from a free-kick, just outside Burundi’s box.

Former AFC Leopards midfielder, Allan Kateregga was brought in the second half but he could not find the target despite making some good runs inside Burundi's half.

Burundi: Jonathan Nahimanja, Leon Hererimana, Resor Ndikumana, Omar Mousa, Duhayindavyi Gael, Abdoul Fiston, Mavugo Laudit, Nsimirimana David, Kwizera Pierre, Shadani Hussein and Nahimana Shassiri.

Uganda: Benjamani Ochan, Wadada Wakiro, Issac Mulema, Aggrey Madoi, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Tom Masiko, Paul Senkatuka, Paul Nsibambi and Ibbrahim Sadam.