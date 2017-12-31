BAYERN TO BEAT BARCA FOR GORETZKA

Liverpool January transfer news: All the latest rumours ahead of winter window

Barcelona are set to lose out to Bayern Munich in the chase for Schalke promise Leon Goretzka, according to Marca.

Along with fellow Schalke star Max Meyer, the midfielder had been linked with Camp Nou as part of a long-term renewal of the engine room.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in Goretzka, whose contract is up at the end of the current season.

The newspaper, however, assures that the youngster has already agreed to move across the Bundesliga to Allianz Arena, frustrating the Blaugrana's hopes.

BAYERN TO FAIL IN KLOPP BID

Bayern Munich believe their chances of landing Jurgen Klopp as their new manager in the summer are all but dead, according to the Daily Star.

The Bundesliga giants are in search for a permanent replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked earlier in the season, and were keen on appointing the current Liverpool manager.

The Anfield club's financial backing of Klopp, however, following the club's £75 million signing of Virgil van Dijk, is seen as a deciding factor in Bayern ending the chase.

LIVERPOOL EYE LANZINI AS COUTINHO REPLACEMENT

Liverpool are ready to make a move for West Ham's Manuel Lanzini should Philippe Coutinho's complete his transfer to Barcelona, according to The Sun.

The Brazilian looks increasingly likely to swap Anfield for Camp Nou in the coming weeks, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp marking Lanzini as his replacement.

BARCA & LIVERPOOL AGREE RECORD FEE FOR COUTINHO

Philippe Coutinho is set to become the Premier League's most expensive sale in history with a £125 million move to Barcelona, according to the Express .

The Brazilian has been a target at Camp Nou for months, but the Blaugrana failed to agree terms with Liverpool over the summer.

Negotiations have continued, however, and Coutinho could be lining up at Barca as early as next season if the bumper bid is accepted.

JOAO MARIO SLATED AS MKHITARYAN'S REPLACEMENT

Inter star Joao Mario has been earmarked by Manchester United as the ideal replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to the Sun .

United's Armenian playmaker is unsettled at Old Trafford, and has been linked with Inter among other clubs.

Should he move to Serie A, however, United will try and swoop for the Nerazzurri's Portugal international in a £40 million switch.

PALMEIRAS UP ASKING PRICE FOR BARCA TARGET MINA

Yerry Mina's long-awaited move from Palmeiras to Barcelona has been frustrated again after the Brazilians upped their asking price, claims Sport .

The Colombia defender is the subject of negotiations between the two clubs, and had been expected to move to Camp Nou for months.

Barca's offer of €2 million to bolster the initial €9m paid out as a first option last summer, however, has been flatly rejected by the Sao Paulo side.

BUTLAND TO OPT FOR ANFIELD

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland favours a move to Liverpool over a switch to Chelsea, reports Football.London.

The England international is a £30 million target for both clubs, and Jurgen Klopp is poised to pip Antonio Conte to his signature.

LIVERPOOL WIN RACE FOR GORETZKA

Liverpool have seen off interest from rival Premier League clubs to seal a deal for Schalke star Leon Goretzka, according to the Sun via Bild.

Jurgen Klopp's side have beaten the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham to the Germany international, who will reportedly join them on a free transfer next summer.

STURRIDGE WANTS SOUTHAMPTON MOVE

Daniel Sturridge wants to join Southampton but fears Liverpool will block the move from happening, according to the Daily Mirror .

The England striker has found first-team chances hard to come by in 2017-18 and has made just nine league appearances so far this season.

And, with the 2018 World Cup on the horizon, Sturridge wants to be allowed to leave to join the Saints in a bid for regular game time, but does not believe Jurgen Klopp will accept any bids of less than £25 million.

BARCA COULD SPEED UP COUTINHO DEAL

The inclusion of Sergi Roberto as part of a deal for Coutinho would speed up negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool, claims Don Balon.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big admirer of the 25-year-old, who can operate as a midfielder or at full-back.

Standing in the way of such a deal is Roberto himself, however, who has prioritised an extension with Barcelona over all else and supposedly does not see the Anfield side as one of football's biggest clubs.

BARCA PLOT COUTINHO & GRIEZMANN DOUBLE DEAL

Barcelona are planning to stun the transfer market in 2018 with Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann signings, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Liverpool held firm in the summer to deny Barca from swooping for Coutinho, but it's widely expected they'll return with more money next year.

Ernesto Valverde's men now lead the race for Griezmann, too, with Manchester United believed to have refocused their attention on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

SAINTS PLOT STURRIDGE AND WALCOTT SWOOP

Southampton have added Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to their January wish list as they prepare to land £75m for Virgil van Dijk, reports The Telegraph .

The Saints are also being linked with a move to bring Theo Walcott back to the club from Arsenal, with The Mirror suggesting that an approach will be made in the winter window.

KLOPP KEEN ON CEBALLOS

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos is being considered by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho, reports Diario Gol .

The Reds are expecting fresh interest in their Brazilian playmaker from Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

If he does move on, then Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a loan move for Madrid star Ceballos amid his struggles for game time in Spain.

LIVERPOOL AGREE RECORD VVD DEAL

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk , who will join the Anfield club on January 1.

Quiet negotiations had been moving quickly in recent days and the deal was tied up on Wednesday evening.

The centre-back stands to make around £180,000 per week and gets his wish to work with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Man City and Chelsea retained a strong interest in the Netherlands international were ultimately been beaten by Liverpool's record-breaking offer (for a defender) of £75 million.

ARSENAL AND LIVERPOOL BATTLE FOR LOZANO

Arsenal and Liverpool are both set to make a move to sign Mexican sensation Hirving Lozano from PSV, according to the Daily Star .

The 22-year-old winger joined the Eindhoven club from Pachuca in the summer after rejecting Manchester City and has been a revelation in the Eredivisie with 11 goals in 16 games.

He has been attracting Europe's top sides with his starring role for Phillip Cocu's side and the two English clubs are expected to make a push for him.

LAZIO READY TO SELL LIVERPOOL TARGET

Lazio are willing to sell Stefan de Vrij in the January transfer window after failing to agree a new contract with the Dutch defender, reports Calciomercato.com .

De Vrij is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Lazio’s Serie A rivals Juventus.

Reports value De Vrij at €30 million and if that figure is met in the New Year then Lazio will let the centre-half leave before next summer.

KLOPP TO OFFER TRAPP PSG ESCAPE

Jurgen Klopp is prepared to offer PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp an escape from the Ligue 1 leaders according to Le Sport 10 .

Trapp's agent has spoken of his desire to depart and the report states he hopes to land in the Premier League.

With Simon Migonlet's struggles and Loris Karius unproven, Klopp would be interested in taking Trapp on.

LIVERPOOL AGREE VAN DIJK FEE

Liverpool have finally reached an agreement with Southampton for the purchase of Virgil van Dijk, claims the Sunday World .

The Reds spent much of the summer attempting to put a deal in place, only to see the deadline pass with the Dutch defender still at St Mary's.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked with the centre-half since then, but Liverpool have now agreed to pay close to Southampton's £70 million asking price.

SALAH WANTS REAL SWITCH

Mohamed Salah is eager to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid and is ready to push for a move, claims Don Balon .

The Egyptian forward has been a revelation since moving to Anfield over the summer, with his efforts being noted by leading sides across Europe.

La Liga champions Real are said to be heading the queue of suitors, with Salah instructing his agent to put a deal in place.

LIVERPOOL WANT BASEL DEFENDER

Liverpool are interested in signing Basel defender Manuel Akanji at the end of the season, reports The Independent .

The Switzerland international has impressed in the Champions League for Basel this season and Borussia Dortmund want to sign the 22-year-old in January.

However, Basel don’t want to lose Akanji ahead of their last-16 tie with Manchester City, giving Liverpool a better chance of agreeing a deal for the centre-half.

LIVERPOOL FACE EMERSON COMPETITION

Liverpool face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle for Roma defender Emerson, claims TMW .

The Brazil-born Italy international is also on the radar of AC Milan and Juventus, while Goal have revealed that Inter are seeking a January deal .

BARCELONA CLOSE ON COUTINHO DEAL

Barcelona are nearing the completion of a deal to bring Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to the Camp Nou, according to Sport .

The report says a contract of €12 million per year with the Brazilian has already been agreed, and that unlike the summer, Liverpool have set a fee of €150m for the player.

Barcelona still need to agree with Liverpool on a potential payment installment plan, however, in order for the deal to come to fruition.

INGS LOAN MOVE WILL FORCE STURRIDGE LIVERPOOL STAY

Jurgen Klopp is prepared to let Danny Ings leave Liverpool on loan but as a result will require Daniel Sturridge to remain the rest of season, according to the Mirror .

Sturridge had hoped for a move away from the Reds with a mind toward making England's World Cup roster this summer but will only be allowed to leave if an offer of £30 million comes in.

LEMAR PREFERS LIVERPOOL MOVE

Monaco star Thomas Lemar would prefer to join Liverpool rather than Arsenal in the January transfer window, reports The Independent .

Arsenal failed to complete a £90 million deal for Lemar in the summer and have been linked with a renewed approach in the New Year, with Chelsea also showing an interest in the winger.

Lemar has also been a long-term target for Liverpool and the Anfield club believe the player would accept a switch to Merseyside ahead of the Emirates Stadium.