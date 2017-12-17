Everton vs Swansea City: TV channel, stream, kick-off times, odds & match preview

Everton are looking to continue their resurgence under Sam Allardyce as they host Swansea City at Goodison Park.
The Toffees have picked up two wins and a draw in the Premier League since Allardyce was named as Ronald Koeman's permanent successor.
Swansea, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table following Wednesday's defeat at the hands of Manchester City with pressure continuing to mount on manager Paul Clement.
|Game
|Everton vs Swansea City
|Date
|Monday, December 18
|Time
|20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom (UK), with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.
In the United States (US) , the Premier League can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Everton players
|Goalkeepers
|Pickford, Stekelenburg, Joel
|Defenders
|Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina, Keane, Jagielka
|Midfielders
|Schneiderlin, Gueye, Davies, Sigurdsson, Lennon, Mirallas, Klaassen, Besic, Vlasic, Baningime
|Forwards
|Rooney, Calvert-Lewin, Niasse, Lookman, Sandro, Bolasie
Everton are unlikely to make wholesale changes following their win over Newcastle, with Mason Holgate set to be preferred to Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka at the heart of defence.
Leighton Baines, James McCarthy and Ramiro Funes Mori remain on the sidelines, but Yannick Bolasie could be named in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament injury in December 2016.
Potential Everton starting XI: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Lennon, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Swansea City players
|Goalkeepers
|Fabianski, Nordfeldt
|Defenders
|Rangel, Naughton, Van Der Hoorn, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson
|Midfielders
|Fer, Clucas, Sanches, Roque Mesa, Carroll, Ki, Fulton, Narsingh, Dyer
|Forwards
|Bony, Abraham, Ayew, McBurnie
Wayne Routledge has been ruled out with a slight knock while Kyle Bartley is not ready to return a knee ligament injury that has kept him sidelined for three months.
Clement has insisted midfielder Renato Sanches will not be sent back to Bayern Munich, though he has not even made the bench for either of the Swans's last two matches.
Potential Swansea starting XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Van Der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Clucas, Ki; Ayew, Fer, Dyer; Bony.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Everton are considered 4/5 favourites to win, with Swansea 4/1 and a draw comes in at 13/5.
GAME PREVIEW
Eyebrows were raised when big-spending Everton eventually plumped for Sam Allardyce to replace Ronald Koeman, but the former England boss has got straight down to doing what he does best.
Victory over Huddersfield Town in his first game in charge was followed by a battling point in the Merseyside derby and a midweek win at Newcastle to lift them into the top-half of the Premier League table.
Wayne Rooney has looked particularly revitalised, with the 31-year-old having netted five goals in his last four appearances, including a hat-trick against West Ham.
Swansea, meanwhile, dropped back to the bottom of the table after slumping to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last time out.
They have, however, been able to frustrate better teams on their travels this season, picking up a point at Tottenham and slipping to narrow defeats at Arsenal and Chelsea.
Nevertheless, manager Paul Clement's future continues to come under scrutiny, though the club hierarchy insist he is unlikely to be relieved of his duties before the January transfer window opens.