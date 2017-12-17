Zanzibar head coach Suleiman Hemedi is hopeful his team will go all the way to claim the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Zanzibar coach hopeful of maiden Cecafa title

The Islanders downed defending champions, Uganda 2-1 in the semi-final to book their final ticket against host Kenya who had eliminated Burundi after claiming a 1-0 win.

Zanzibar Heroes coach, commonly referred to as 'Morocco' is optimistic they can down Harambee Stars.

"It is going to be a tough game; we are playing against a team that is experienced and hungry. We are also in it to win this match and my players are psyched up.

"It has been a good run for us, not many people expected us to be where we are. Definitely, we respect Kenya but it does not mean we fearing them."

Uganda and Burundi will face each other in a third position play-off.