Zanzibar is a surprise package in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, bagging maximum points from the likes of Rwanda, Tanzania before eliminating defending Champions Uganda.

Kenya - Zanzibar Preview: Who will be crowned Cecafa champions?

As for the Harambee Stars, this is the first time they are gracing the final since 2013, when they won the competition. Victories against Rwanda, Tanzania and a hard fought win against Burundi in the semis ensured the hosts reach the final.

In the recent two outings against Zanzibar, Kenya has managed to get a single point, with Zanzibar claiming four. The two teams have met 21 times already, with Kenya winning fifteen times, drawing three times and losing as many.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kenya: Zanzibar is known for having quick wingers and Dennis Sikhayi and Wesley Onguso have to do their best to ensure they tame them. One player in Vincent Oburu has really impressed fans with his work rate on the pitch and will definitely be aiming at getting a goal against the Islanders.

Zanzibar: Ibrahim Hamad was impressive against Uganda and won that match winning penalty, he will be a thorn for the Stars. Again goalkeeper Mohammed Abraham has to be at his best to ensure he does not do costly mistakes.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Kenya: Patrick Matasi, Musa Mohammed, Jockins Atudo, Sikhayi Dennis, Wesley Onguso, Patilah Omotto, Whyvonne Isuza, Ovella Ochieng, George Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo and Vincent Oburu.

Zanzibar: Mohammed Abrahman, Ibrahim Mohamed Said, Adeyum Ahmed Seif, Abdulla Salum Kheri, Issa Haidar Dau, Abdulazizi Makame Hassan, Mohamed Issa Juma, Mudathir Yahya Abass, Ibrahim Hamad Ahmada, Feisal Salum Abdallah and Suleiman Kassim Suleiman.