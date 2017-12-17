When you concede two goals within the space of three minutes in the first half injury time, it tells you something about the team. A further testament to it was provided late in the game when they leaked in three more in less than five minutes.

ISL 2017: Lack of concentration cost Delhi Dynamos against FC Goa

This is the story of Delhi Dynamos, a team which lacks experience and leaders as they struggle to keep their concentration for an entire game. If you thought the defeat to FC Goa was an exception, you couldn’t be more wrong.

In their very first match against FC Pune City, they allowed the opposition to almost sneak in a point. NorthEast United scored two past them within five minutes. A look at their pre-season results and one can observe that they have let in a goal in all except two friendlies. Even second division I-League teams such as Delhi United and Indian Air Force managed to score against them.

Mind you on Saturday, the match was on even keel going into the half-time before disaster struck. From a contentious free-kick, FC Goa took the lead thanks to some poor goalkeeping by Sukhadev Patil, who according to assistant coach Shakti Chauhan is their third choice custodian.

Goa had three touches and scored their second with questions to be asked of the defensive line and the manner in which Vinit Rai gave the ball away. Also why was Romeo Fernandes substituted immediately after providing an assist?

Sena Ralte was taken for a ride by Manuel Arana as he scored one and provided two assists. Interestingly, the 33-year-old substitute, alongside Edu Bedia, has played under Miguel Angel Portugal at Racing Santander.

In between all of this, Delhi looked a much better side than what one saw in the previous matches. However, their failure to stay in the game for 90 minutes cost them dear.

Meanwhile, FC Goa continued their good run of form with Ferran Corominas scoring the opener before Manuel Lanzarote making the opposition pay for giving him so much space to pick his spot.

Ahmed Jahouh provided good defensive screening as he often doubled up as a third centre-back to keep the Delhi attack in check.

The fact that Sergio Lobera has the likes of Adrian Colunga and Manuel Arana to call from the bench only goes to highlight the attacking talent he has at his disposal. There was one move when Colunga switched the ball from his right foot to the left which completely left Rowilson Rodrigues foxed. Colunga also scored the best goal of the game as he volleyed his shot home.

If there is an area which Goa can improve upon was the unnecessary simulation by the likes of Lanzarote, Edu Bedia and Jahouh in the first half which showed them in poor light.

Chauhan pointed that the referee wasn’t fair as some of the decisions were contentious with regards to Gabriel Cichero’s red card. However, they can consider themselves lucky as Kalu Uche and Jeroen Lumu weren’t shown straight red cards for their petulant acts of head butt and kicking the referee.

The Pride next face fellow strugglers ATK in their next match which is away in Kolkata. Hopefully by then, they can hope to have Matias Mirabaje and Edu Moya back in the squad.