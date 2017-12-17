Adib Zainuddin reveals the clubs interested in signing him

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia U23 captain Adib Zainuddin has decided to put his focus solely on the Young Tigers' AFC U23 Championship campaign and the training camp for the time being, although he has yet to commit himself to any club for the 2018 season.

When met by the press at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before leaving for South Korea with the team for the second phase of their training camp, the Felcra FC player also revealed the clubs that are interested in signing him for the coming season.

"I am in the middle of negotiations with a number of teams. Among them are my 2017 team (Felcra), PKNS FC, Kuala Lumpur and a team from the south.

"But I've explained my current situation to them, whereby I will only decide after the tournament ends in the middle of January," revealed the defender.

In 2017, the former Harimau Muda programme graduate helped the Young Tigers qualify for the AFC finals as group champions, before reaching the final of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. At club level, Felcra fell at the last hurdle in the FAM Cup semi-finals, just missing out on promotion to the second tier.

However, the Rivals were promoted nevertheless when the club that defeated them in the semis and went on to win the title; Sime Darby FC, disbanded and withdrew from competing in the M-League.