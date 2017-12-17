Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca has identified Jeje Lalpekhlua and Rene Mihelic as Chennai's most dangerous attacking threats ahead of the sides' Indian Super League encounter on Sunday. Bengaluru are currently placed second in the league table behind FC Goa due to inferior goal difference.

ISL 2017: Jeje Lalpekhlua is difficult to stop, says Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca

"I expect a very tough game. They have been competitive. Against ATK they won at the last minute. They have good central defenders, also good with set-pieces. For us, it will be very difficult. In attack, Jeje is good, difficult to stop in the last metres. Their number 10 is also really good in attack. They have a good balance. I would expect them to play a competitive game as they did in their first games," said Roca.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh is back in contention for Bengaluru FC after serving his suspension for the red card he picked up against FC Goa and Roca believes the custodian has learnt his lesson.

"It is very important to talk with players and especially with those who have committed an attitude mistake. I think from the beginning he knew where he was wrong. It is football and where passion is involved it can happen. There will be players who try to provoke. If you are not aware, you make mistakes and that is what he did. It is the best lesson on him. I talked to him, and wanted to know what was behind that action? He is a nice guy, he did not do it on purpose, but it is something that you should learn from."

The fans' rivalry with Chennayin FC makes it an extra incentive for the Spanish coach to win on Sunday.

"The West Block supporters came to me and said that coach we have to win this game. I sai I know that we have to win all the games. But they said that coach this is more important this is a derby. It will be us an extra motivation, that is for sure. It is three points, we are on top and we want to keep our position and everybody knows. Our supporters will do that extra bit for us in such a difficult game."

Roca announced a clean bill of health for his squad for Sunday's match and said that he will be looking to rotate his squad.

"We will adjust to give some rest to the players. In another five days, we have another big game. I am looking for some rotations, but I cannot tell you now. But we will put our best players into winning the match. But these players do not want to rest, as they want to command their fortress."

Albert Roca is aware of the threat that Chennaiyin possesses but feels that his side is ready for it.

"Chennai has very good players.They can put in good crosses. Players like Gavilan are dangerous. But, we are ready for that."