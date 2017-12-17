Delhi Dynamos suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the Indian Super League and third at home in as many matches after a 1-5 thrashing at the hands of FC Goa who leapfrogged Bengaluru to the summit of the league.

ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos 1-5 FC Goa: Five-star Gaurs go top of the league as Lions continue free-fall

Ferran Corominas (45+1’)and Manuel Lanzarote (45+2’) scored right-before half-time for the visitors while an own goal from Pritam Kotal(84’) and a goal each for Manuel Arana (85’) and Adrian Colunga (88’) completed Goa’s dominant victory over a 10-man Delhi Dynamos for whom Gabriel Cichero was sent-off in the 65th minute.

In a clash of Spanish managers with similar philosophies, the home side lined up in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Guyon Fernandes deployed behind Kalu Uche while the visitors lined up in their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation

Miguel Angel Portugal rang in the changes for the Dynamos as young Sukhadev Patil replaced the injured Albino Gomes in goal. The Spaniard gave two Goan players their first start of the season as winger Romeo Fernandes was brought in for Lallianzuala Chhangte while defender Pratik Chowdhary was benched for Rowilson Rodrigues.

Fresh from their 5-2 win over the Kerala Blasters, Sergio Lobera named an unchanged side as in-form Spanish striker Ferran Corominas led the side once again with Manuel Lanzarote, Mandar Rao Dessai and Brandon Fernandes behind him in support. The overseas duo of Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia continued to marshal the midfield while Lakmikant Kattinami continued between the sticks.

The home side started on a bright note as Dutch winger Jeroen Lumu went down under a challenge from Bruno Pinheiro in the second minute but the referee waved play on as the Dynamos appealed for a penalty.

Mandar Rao Dessai then had two gilt-edged chances to put the visitors ahead. The young winger found himself unmarked in the box after some good work on the right-flank from FC Goa. The winger controlled the ball well before shooting but his effort scraped the top of the crossbar much to the relief of a well-beaten Sukhdev. His second effort came after a mazy run into the Delhi penalty box but he lingered on the ball too long allowing Sukhdev to collect the ball.

The Dynamos pressed high up the pitch to try and force the Goan defence into an error and they nearly succeeded a couple of times. The home side had a great chance to go ahead after Paulinho Dias cut inside to his right and let fly an effort from the edge of the box. His shot had Kattimani beaten in goal but it cruelly rebounded off the inside of the bar.

Both sides were guilty of squandering possession multiple times in the half but Delhi were dealt with two blows right at the stroke of half-time. The first was a howler from young Sukhadev after he opted to punch a free-kick which came to him at a comfortable height. The custodian’s punch was weak and the ball bounced off Guyon Fernandes’ back for an own goal.

The visitors went two ahead before the half-time whistle after Manuel Lanzarote found acres of space behind a Delhi defence in disarray. The Spaniard curled in a beautiful shot into the goal from outside the box to leave an advancing Sukhadev with no chance.

No changes were made in the interval by either side but the visitors’ were dealt a big blow as the league’s top goal-scorer Corominas had to be taken off after going off injured with Adrian Colunga taking his place.

Dynamos skipper Kalu Uche brought the home side right back into the game in the 62d minute after tapping the ball into an empty net from a low Romeo Fernandes cross.

Soon after, Portugal was sent to the stands after a war or words with the referee as Venezuelan centre-back Gabriel Cichero was shown a second yellow card of the night for tripping Colunga.

Colunga himself had a couple of quality chances to restore the visitors’ two-goal cushion but was wasteful in front of goal. Dynamos threw in Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sena Ralte as Kalu Uche was brought off to compensate for Cichero’s sending off.

The visitors did regain their two-goal cushion in the dying minutes as Pritam Kotal directed a Manuel Arana cross into his own net. Delhi conceded soon after once again after Colunga headed in another brilliant cross from Arana.

Goa soon had their fifth of the night as Arana got himself into the score-sheet after another howler from Sukhdev who failed to hold on to a shot allowing the substitute to slam home on the rebound.