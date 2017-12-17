News

Power outage delays kick-off between Stoke City and West Ham

Kick-off between Stoke City and West Ham has been delayed by a power outage at the Bet365 Stadium.

Power outage delays kick-off between Stoke City and West Ham

Stoke announced via Twitter that a power surge had affected both club generators and the stadium's main supply, with a delayed kick-off confirmed shortly thereafter.

Saturday's match was originally set to start at 3 pm GMT, but kick-off has now been delayed until 4 pm.

The contest is a key clash for the Premier League relegation battle, with just two points separating Stoke, who sit 16th, and 19th-placed West Ham.

