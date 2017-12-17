Robertson is Liverpool's answer to David Beckham, says Babb

Andy Robertson’s crossing ability has earned the Liverpool defender a comparison with David Beckham from former Reds star Phil Babb.

The Scotland international has had to be patient since securing an £8 million move to Anfield over the summer.

At just 23 years of age, Robertson was snapped up for the present and future and Jurgen Klopp has avoided asking too much of him too soon.

He has, however, slipped seamlessly into the side following an injury to left-back rival Alberto Moreno and has proved his worth with a number of composed performances which have highlighted his qualities in the defensive third and as an attacking threat from the flanks.

Pressed on LFC TV as to whether Robertson could have seen more game time this season, Babb said: “I think so, yes.

“In his debut he was brilliant.





"The quality he delivered from the left hand side was sublime and created chance after chance – we just couldn’t convert from them.





“I am big fan of him, he’s got the energy, he’s composed on the ball and I mentioned that delivery – he puts in the ball like Beckham used to do, he puts a whip on it and pace – it’s so hard to defend against.





“He’s just got to take his chance.”

Having gone two months without making an appearance, Robertson has started Liverpool’s last three fixtures.

There is the promise of plenty more to come, with the Scot hoping to complement his domestic action with a first outing for the Reds in the Champions League – with a last-16 showdown with Porto to come in February.



