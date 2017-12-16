Gremio forward Luan is looking forward to facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Club World Cup final but insists he is no rush to join him at Real Madrid.

Luan considers Ronaldo to be world's best but is in no rush to join him at Real Madrid

The 24-year-old Brazil international has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in world football on the back of his displays for club and country.

Luan starred for Gremio as they secured the 2017 Copa Libertadores crown and is now being heavily linked with a move to one of Europe’s top clubs – with La Liga rivals Real and Barcelona leading the chase.

Any transfer talk must wait for now, though, with there no desire on the part of a highly-rated frontman to leave his current surroundings.

“I'm not in a hurry to move to Europe,” Luan told Goal.

“The ideal moment is yet to come.”

Luan’s focus at present is locked on a meeting with Real for the right to be considered the finest club side on the planet.

A heavyweight encounter has been billed as a possible audition for the Samba star, as he seeks to further enhance his reputation in the eyes of the watching world.

He will, however, be gracing the same field as some of the most decorated performers in the game.

Real talisman Ronaldo will be the main attraction, with Luan admitting that he considers the Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or winner to be the best in the business.

Quizzed on comments from Gremio coach Renato in which the ex-Brazil international stated that he considers himself to have been better than Ronaldo, Luan protested: “I didn't see Renato play!

“Well, Cristiano is an amazing player, not only inside the pitch, but also off it. He’s a role model, an example.

“He is the best in the world. I'm excited to play against him in the final.

“It's the game of my life. It's going to be difficult, but we have a chance of beating Real Madrid.”

While Luan is relishing the opportunity to lock horns with Ronaldo, he admits that it was the 32-year-old’s namesake and a Barcelona legend that he looked up to growing up.

He added: “My idols were Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho.”

Both of those Brazilian icons graced the grandest of stages in Spain, with Real and Barca, and it could be that Luan follows in their illustrious footsteps at some stage in the near future.