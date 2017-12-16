Sunday Oliseh is 'extremely delighted' after Fortuna Sittard moved to the summit of the Eerste Divisie with a 4-2 win over Den Bosch on Friday.

Sunday Oliseh 'extremely delighted' after Fortuna Sittard go top

The Nigerian led his side to secure their 12th win in 18 games this season at De Vliert Stadium courtesy of Djibril Dianessy's brace and strikes from Dries Saddiki and Lisandro Semedo.

With the win over Willy Boessen's men, Sittard have now won five consecutive games and moved a point clear of NEC Nijmegen - who have a game at hand - at the summit of the second division log.

And the gaffer, who has masterminded a turnaround since he joined the Dutch outfit in 2016, expressed his feelings via social media.

"Extremely Delighted at our 2-4 victory today vs. Den Bosch,5th victory in a row and sends us top of the [Eerste Divisie] league. God does really work in his own way," Oliseh posted on his Twitter account.



Pending the outcome of NEC's outstanding game, Fortuna Sittard remain top of the log with 38 points and will host AZ Alkmaar in a Dutch Cup clash on December 20.