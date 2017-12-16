Keita Balde grabbed an assist an also got among the goals in Monaco’s 4-0 win over Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 encounter played on Friday.

Keita Balde among the goals in Monaco rout

After Djibril Sidibe's opener, from Balde's initial blocked effort, in the third minute, the Senegalese international was involved once more as he orchestrated his sides second.

Balde's cut-back from the left-flank was pounced on by Thomas Lemar to double Monaco's lead in the 32nd minute.

Fabinho added the third shortly after the restart from the interval before Balde also registered his name on the scoresheet.

After receiving a lay-off from Fabinho, the 22-year-old ruffled the roof of the net with a powerful drive from close range to end a five-matches barren run.