Kaizer Chiefs – Ajax Cape Town Preview: Amakhosi targets Urban Warriors scalp to end on a high

Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways last week with a 1-0 win over Platinum Stars to move into the top-three for the first time this season to revive their title hopes.

They face an Ajax Cape Town side struggling at the wrong end of the table that won for the first time last Saturday since September when they eased past Chippa United in a 1-0 win.

Coach Steve Komphela backs his charges to end the year on a positive note at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and win their first league game at home.

“We should close the year positively. If I remember well, we haven’t won (a league game) at home for whatever reason.

“So it’s important to go to Durban against a very good Ajax team coached by a very good coach to try to win a match,” Komphela told Sowetan.

They come into the game with key absentees in Joseph Molangoane and Willard Katsande who are both serving suspensions.

That could be a good omen for Bhongolwethu Jayiya and Wiseman Meyiwa to make their presence felt in their absence, and boost them to victory over the struggling Urban Warriors.

They have had the better of the Urban Warriors in the league who haven’t beaten them since the 2013/14 season.

The only other victory they had came in the 2015 MTN 8 final, and they haven’t managed an away win since the 1999/2000 season.

Stanley Menzo doesn’t read too much into the incompatible start of their hosts, and cautions they have to bring their A-game if they are to leave the KZN province with maximum points.

“Chiefs may be a bit inconsistent at the moment. But they are a top team in the league. They have good players and we will have to be at our best,” Menzo told IOL.

Midfielder Grant Margeman is a dboutful starter after he pulled out of training following a heavy collision with a teammate.

Menzo has plenty of starlets and experienced individuals like Thabo Mosadi, Prince Nxumalo and Bantu Mzwakali to enervate the Glamour Boys from their stride.

The two sides have met in 36 league matches since the 1999/2000 season, with the Amakhosi winning 15 to the Capetonians nine while 12 ended as drawn matches.