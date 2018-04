Barcelona ace Pique dreaming of facing Guardiola & Man City in Champions League final

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has praised Pep Guardiola and revealed he hopes to face his former coach's high-flying Manchester City side in the Champions League final.

City have been dominant in the Premier League this season, winning 16 of 17 games and scoring 52 goals to earn praise for their approach.

Guardiola led Barca to three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, and his success in England has come as no surprise to Pique.

The Spain defender, who was part of Guardiola's famous Barca side, says he wants to face his former manager in Europe this season – in the Champions League decider.

"I trust him a lot and last year I thought that he would win everything because I knew the potential Manchester City have with him as a coach," Pique told Telegraph Sport.

"But it wasn't possible and he needed that process to adapt to the country. Now you can see the players know what Pep wants and how he wants them to play.

"They are playing great football, they are strong favourites to win the Premier League.

"I hope they win the cup as well and if we can play them in the Champions League final that would be good."

Pique has also been full of praise for Guardiola, saying the ex-Bayern Munich boss is among the world's best thanks to his results and style.

He added: "For me, he is one of the best coaches in the world.

“When I worked with him for four years at Barcelona we won most of the titles playing different football, a new football that right now every team wants to play: having the ball and controlling the possession," he said.

"Because if you have the ball you control the game. What he is doing at City this year is amazing. He is breaking all the records."