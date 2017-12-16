Sydney FC star's nasty off-the-ball act goes unpunished

Commentators have slammed the controversial VAR after it failed to notice an unsavoury incident in Sydney FC's win over Melbourne City.

Sydney stretched their unbeaten run to five matches but were made to work overtime by an unlucky Melbourne City before securing a feisty 3-1 comeback victory at Allianz Stadium.

City were forced to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after fullback Manny Muscat was dismissed after VAR intervened to determine that his elbow on Sky Blues fullback Michael Zullo was worthy of a red card.

However commentators were left perplexed when a nasty incident - this time with Muscat on the receiving end - went unpunished just minutes before.

Close-up replays showed Sydney FC forward Bobo appearing to rake his studs down Muscat's leg, leaving him in pain on the pitch.

“Well, this for me, sums up the problem with the VAR,” commentator Simon Hill said.

“Now that’s not to say that Manny Muscat is guilt-free in this instance, because I don’t think he is.

“But what about Bobo at the other end of the pitch some minutes ago? That to me … is where it’s inconsistent.

“You have to ask the question as to why Bobo wasn’t sanctioned for his illegal play, when Muscat was.”

Andy Harper said the VAR was right to award a goal to Melbourne City early in the game, but there was still too much inconsistency.

“Well big tick to the VAR on the awarding of the Melbourne City goal,” Harper said.

“Bobo was, according to the replay we saw, I mean it’s at the very worst inflammatory.

“But that has now been seen by the match officials and they’ve decided to let it go.

“Well you can’t let that go, Manny Muscat is guilty of an elbow, it’s a red card, no problem with that. But the can of worms has verily been re-opened.”

Two Sydney goals within minutes approaching halftime proved pivotal on Friday night, as Adrian Mierzejewski cancelled out Luke Bratton's goal for City, before Bobo put the Sky Blues ahead for the first time in front of 10,688 spectators.

While the win strengthened Sydney FC's hold on top spot, there was little of the silky football on display that was seen in last weekend's 5-0 Sydney derby victory.

with AAP