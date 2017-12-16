Ligi Kuu Wrap: Zanzibar book CECAFA finals place

Zanzibar book CECAFA finals place

Zanzibar knocked out defending champions Uganda to book Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final against hosts Kenya on Sunday.

Zanzibar cruised into the final after registering a 2-1 win in the second semi-final played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Friday. Mohammed Issa-Juma scored Zanzibar Heroes winning goal from the spot to send the Islanders to the final.

The win means that Zanzibar will meet Kenya for the second time after both sides played out to a 0-0 draw in a Group A match.

Asante Kwasi asks Lipuli to leave

Former Mbao FC defender who now plays for premier League new comers Lipuli FC Asante Kwasi, has asked his club to give him the permission to join Msimbazi giant.

Lipuli FC has already written to the Tanzania Football Federation expressing their displeasure with the approach Simba has taken in contacting the player, although the Ghanaian player revealed to Goal that has his heart set on joining Simba when the league resumes.