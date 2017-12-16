East Bengal take on Churchill Brothers in their fourth match in the I-League on Saturday, December 16th at the Barasat Stadium. The Red and Golds come into the game on the back of a 5-1 win over Lajong and will start as favourites against the Goan side who are yet to register a point after three matches.

I-League 2017: East Bengal coach Khalid Jamil not worried about Willis Plaza's form

Starting the season with a draw and a defeat in Kolkata derby, Khalid Jamil's men were under a lot of pressure. The thumping win over Lajong eased the situation a bit, but Neroca FC's win on Friday will makes it a must win match for the Kolkata giants who are currently at the fifth position in the league table.

Ahead of the important clash, coach Khalid Jamil addressed the media. He said, "We are targetting full three points against Churchill tomorrow. We have to win all matches. Churchill Brothers are a tough opponent. They are yet to win a single game so they will be desparate for victory."

East Bengal's star striker Willis Plaza is yet to score a goal for the club this season so far. While it is a cause of worry for the fans, Khalid Jamil is not losing his sleep over this matter. He backed his striker saying, "I tell Plaza to try hard. I am sure goals will come. He is training very hard and giving his best. You have to be patient. To me the most important thing is to win matches."

Willis Plaza was also asked about his poor goal scoring form to which he replied, "Everyone needs luck to win. If we get three points I'll be happy. I got confidence after last game as we won. It doesn't matter if I score or a defender scores. As long as we win I am happy. I will be sad if the team lose and I don't score."

Churchill coach Alfred Fernandes remained cautious ahead of an important away clash against giants East Bengal. He said, "It is very difficult to come back when team concedes five goals. We had a bad day in office that day. Last match we played well against Aizawl, unfortunately one mistake in the last few minutes cost us the match.

"East Bengal are a good team just like Mohun Bagan. It is an incentive for the players to perform against big team. Last year also we started poorly. It takes time for players to settle. They are getting used to formations and tactics. We are trying hard. We have played only three matches. Last season also we started slowly but later performed well."

Churchill have several injury problems and the coach indirectly blamed their hectic schedule. "Injury concerns are there. We are travelling a lot. But that is part and parcel of games. The traveling is taking a toll on the players' fitness," said Fernandes.

The Churchill coach cited Lajong's example as a motivation to come back strongly. Lajong, after a poor defeat against East Bengal, came back strongly and held Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw yon Thursday. "When we go to the field we are confident. Lajong bounced back yesterday after conceding five goals. It is a good example."