Charly Musonda has been given the option to leave Chelsea on loan in January, should he wish to, after signing a new contract at the club.

Musonda to decide on loan move after renewing Chelsea contract

The 21-year-old has extended his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2022 after positive talks with club director Marina Granovskaia, and is happy to continue working under Antonio Conte, despite being reprimanded for a social media outburst in October.

The Belgian youngster's deal was tied up after he signed with a new agent last week and he will now have a choice between fighting for his place or looking for short-term first-team football in January.

Chelsea are usually hesitant to allow young players to leave the club on loan unless they have a lenghty contract, and Musonda is understood to be hopeful that he can force his way into the first XI at Stamford Bridge.

Musonda will make a late decision on whether to move as opportunities could come his way with a busy winter fixture schedule over the next month.

He is likely to, at least, get an opportunity to play against Bournemouth and Norwich in the two upcoming cup games, having already played twice in the EFL Cup, and twice in the Premier League.

Musonda also played in the 4-0 win over MK Dons in the Checkatrade Trophy recently, but he was an unused substitute against Huddersfield Town. Conte was asked by Goal about Musonda's future ahead of the January window and he said that his player will sit down with club officials soon.

“I'm happy for him because it was right to sign a new contract, and the club took the right decision on this. The player the same," He said at Cobham Training Centre.

"The player took the right decision to sign a new contract with the club. Then, for his future, the club and the player will take the right decision.”

Both Roma and Celtic have expressed an interest in acquiring Musonda over the last 12 months, but any move would have to involve guarantees of first-team football.

Musonda has repeatedly made it clear that his long-term future is at Chelsea and he is confident that he can one day become a first-team regular at the club.