Steve Komphela worried with Kaizer Chiefs' home form

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela hopes they can get their first home win of the season when they welcome Ajax Cape Town to the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We should close the year positively. If I remember well, we haven’t won (a league game) at home for whatever reason,” Komphela told the Sowetan.

Following their 1-0 win over Platinum Stars, the Amakhosi find themselves in third spot, six points off the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Anything but a victory over the Urban Warriors is paramount to boost their chances of a title push with the season approaching the half-way stage.

“So it’s important to go Durban against a very good Ajax team coached by a very good coach to try to win a match,” Komphela said.

Like many across the league, the lack of goals have been their Achilles heel and Komphela banks on his charges to come good in this regard.

“We need to win matches and looking at where we are, we just need to score goals and before you fix anything, you look at what is it that you are sitting on (in terms of strikers),” Komphela said.

They will be without influential figures in Joseph Molangoane and Willard Katsande, but it should open the door for players like Bhongolwethu Jayiya and Wiseman Meyiwa to stake their claim.