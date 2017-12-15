Posta Rangers closing in on former AFC Leopards keeper

Posta Rangers are close to signing former AFC Leopards keeper Lukas Indeche.

The dreadlocked goalkeeper has revealed to Goal that talks are at an advanced stage for him to sign for the mailmen ahead of next season.

“We have been holding talks in regards to the transfer since last week and I am hoping that we will reach an agreement before the end of next week.”

Indeche left AFC Leopards for Bandari last season but was limited to playing time. He also came on as a second-half substitute as Posta Rangers lost by a solitary goal to Wazito FC in Jamhuru Cup.