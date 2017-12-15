The defending champions will be aiming to face Kenya, who qualified after downing Burundi 1-0 on Thursday, but has to go past Zanzibar, who have been impressive.

Uganda - Zanzibar Preview: Who will face Kenya in Cecafa final?

It will be a 15th meeting between the two sides in all competitions, Uganda has an almost perfect record having won twelve matches, drawn one and lost just once. The Cranes have won all eleven matches between the two teams in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Zanzibar won two matches in Group A against Rwanda and Tanzania, drew 0-0 with Kenya before falling to Libya in the final group match. Uganda drew with Burundi and Ethiopia, but managed to get maximum points against South Sudan to finish top of Group B.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Uganda: The Cranes have one Derrick Nsibambi to thank after he scored an equalizer that sent his team to the Cecafa semis. He is one determined player who, when given a chance, can harm you. Zanzibar has scored six goals so far meaning their attack is ruthless. Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan will be needed to be at his best to man his area.

Zanzibar: The Islanders custodian Mohammed Abraham has been shaky in goal, sometimes making a wanting decision that almost cost his side. He cannot afford to do that against the champions. Forward Selemani Kassim is one of the reasons why Zanzibar have gone this far and he should not be given space.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Uganda: Ochan Benjamin (GK), Muwanga Benard, Muleme Isaac, Shafik Bakaki, Wadada Nicholas, Saddam Ibrahim, Kyambadde Allan, Mutyaba Muzamir, Kalisa Milton, Kawese Hood and Nsibambi Derrick.

Zanzibar: Mohamed Abrahman, Ibrahim Mohamed, Haji Mwinyi Ngwali, Abdulla Kheri, Issa Haidar Dau, Abdul azizi Makame, Mohamed Issa, Mudathir Yahya, Ibrahim Hamad Hilika, Feisal Salum and Suleiman Kassim.