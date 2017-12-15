LaLiga fans in India are in for a treat this December 23rd when Real Madrid takes on Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, one of the biggest games in club football.

Here's your chance to watch the El Clasico in New Delhi with Gianluca Zambrotta!

Making the event more exciting is the fact that former Barcelona and Juventus star Gianluca Zambrotta, who was also the head coach of Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL), will be attending the screening organised by LaLiga.

The game starts at 5:30 PM IST and the venue for the event is the NSIC Grounds in Okhla.

Goal is giving away four VIP passes to the event for its readers!

All you need to do is answer the following question and submit your details.

The contest runs till December 20th midnight.

P.S: It is the discretion of Goal to select the four winners.