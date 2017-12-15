Yanga wont underestimate St Louis

Ligi Kuu Wrap: Yanga wont underestimate St Louis

After Tanzania's Premier League Champions Yanga where paired to face St Louis from Seychelles in the CAF Champions League, Yanga Head Coach has revealed that they won’t underestimate their opponents.

Tanzanian teams usually have an easy route when paired with teams from the Islands and fans and pundits expect Yanga to qualify for the next stage of the competitions.

The draw for the preliminary rounds of Caf Interclub 2018 was conducted on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, during the meeting of Caf Interclub Committee at Caf Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Singida United to participate the Mapinduzi Cup

Singida United have been added into this year’s edition of the Mapinduzi Cup Goal has learned.

The Singida based club which was promoted to the premier league this season has been in good for and now are set to take part in the competition.

The competition will have two groups, with group A featuring Simba, Azam FC, Jamhuri, Taifa ya Jang’ombe and URA from Uganda, while Group B has Yanga, JKU, Mlandege, Zimamoto and Shaba.