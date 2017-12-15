Siphiwe Tshabalala feels the season has been kind to many teams, including Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has admitted that this has been the worst season for the majority of PSL teams in his entire professional career.

The 33-year-old former Free State Stars man concedes that the league has so far been kind to a lot of teams, including Amakhosi, who are still within touching distance of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns despite dropping some crucial points along the way.

Shabba feels Sundowns are the only team that has shown signs of consistency this term, but he said Chiefs cannot afford to throw in the towel just yet.

"Ever since I’ve been a professional in the PSL I don’t recall this happening‚ and I think the league has been kind to a lot of teams‚ including us‚ whereby we drop points and we’re still not far from the log leaders, but it soon will change because once teams hit consistency there’s danger," Shabba told the media.

"Sundowns are one team who, when they start winning and collecting points, get very dangerous, but with that said, it doesn’t mean we can relax. The league is still open. Sundowns are showing their intentions of going all the way and we must wake up now, start winning games and find momentum," he said.

"At the moment, I think we just have to focus on ourselves and get as many points as we can," said Shabba.

Tshabalala further added that those who are consistent stand a better chance of winning the league, and he vowed that Chiefs will find solutions to their problems ahead of the second round of the campaign.

"I think the slow start tells you one thing that consistency is very key and that is a challenge for most of the teams. Once you’re consistent, you definitely have a better chance of winning the league, and it’s still our challenge that we’re not consistent, but I think it’s something that we need to work on next year," continued the 33-year-old winger.

"But we don’t have much time [because] next year is next month, and we have big games in January," he added.

The Glamour Boys will play their final match of 2017 at home against Ajax Cape Town, and Shabba believes that winning the encounter will boost the team's morale.

"So, I think this one against Ajax‚ if we take maximum points‚ it can at least boost our morale for the next month because we also did well by winning the previous game," concluded Shabba.