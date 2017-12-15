Diego Simeone has admitted Antoine Griezmann would be even better in a more attacking team than Atletico Madrid and has no problem letting him leave to make a dream move.

Simeone: Griezmann will be even better in attacking team

Talk of the striker making a potential move away from the Spanish side has risen again after his agent said it "feels like the end" of his time in the capital.

Griezmann, 26, has long been of reported interest to Manchester United and Arsenal in recent transfer windows, and while he has stated the former is "a possibility", the Gunners have no chance after leaving him disappointed once before.

Such a move would represent a big change in playing style for Griezmann, who has scored 90 goals in 178 appearances for the counter-attacking side since joining from Real Sociedad in 2014, but his coach is sure he would flourish in a more open team.

"If one day Griezmann leaves Atlético and goes into a more offensive team, he will be much better," Simeone told L'Equipe. "Of course, because he needs an attacking game.

"I always say the same thing. I love my players a lot. I love that they grow up. I am not ungrateful. If a player comes to me and says: 'Coach, I have a chance of a lifetime to play for a certain team, I want to leave'. If he gave his all for me as Griezmann does, I'll say it's no problem. I know that he needs to grow. Of course Griezmann will be able to leave at some point, just as Diego Costa and Arda Turan were."

Simeone does stress that Griezmann is different from other top class strikers, however, arguing he is most effective when playing alongside a partner, instead of being a hero on his own like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"He is one of the players who has grown the most since I came to Atletico," he added. "But he needs an attacker in front of him. He is not a reference in front of goal like Neymar, Ronaldo or Messi can be. He needs another player to create opportunities.

"We managed to make Griezmann better, there is no doubt about it. How long has he been here? Three and a half years? The numbers speak for themselves.

"[A striker at Atletico] doesn't play like one at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona or Real Madrid, because in eight games the PSG or Barca striker will score seven. Atletico's will score five or six. So, we need to make the effort.

"Attackers who score seven in eight can afford to do less defensive work because they are sharper in front of goal. At Atletico - or in the teams I consider weaker than Real, PSG, Bayern and Barca - the attackers must put in extra work to compete.

"To put it another way, Neymar, Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Ronaldo are decisive. Their defensive work will be less important as they are sharp in the penalty area. All others are less efficient, so they need to work more."