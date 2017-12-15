South African Men’s U20 National Team (Amajita) beat Egypt 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2017 Cosafa U20 Youth Championships on Thursday.

South Africa U20 1-0 Egypt U20: Amajita overcome Young Pharaohs to book Cosafa Cup final spot

The match, which was initially scheduled to play at Nkana Stadium, was moved to Arthur Davies Stadium at last minute due to the water logged pitch following heavy rains the night before.

A solitary goal by Luvuyo Mkatshana in the 41st minute saw the South Africans win in a drama-filled match.

Coach Thabo Senong congratulated his players for their hard-fought win over the Egyptians, and he's already looking forward to Saturday's final against Lesotho.

“Congratulations to the players for the outstanding performance they displayed today. We are proud of the entire team for their contribution to the tournament. It is now back to the drawing board,” said Senong on the Safa website.