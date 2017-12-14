West Ham United manager David Moyes has iterated his belief in his outfit's scoring prowess despite adopting a more conservative approach in recent games.

West Ham boss expresses faith in Ayew and co.

The 54-year-old, whose reign began last month, named an unchanged starting XI for Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal, having shocked defending champions Chelsea to a 1-0 win four days earlier.

Moyes took to a three-back system for both games, but as positive as the change has seemed, the formation has also limited the Hammers' attacking options as the manager has had to set up only Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic as the main goal outlets.

“Against the better teams, you’re trying to make sure you don’t concede so you don’t lose," Moyes explained, as reported by his club's official website.

"It’s no good going toe-to-toe with them.

“I think the other games [against teams of equal strength] will give us the opportunity to go onto the front foot, rather than always sitting back in.

“But I’ve got to say, we have got a threat with the two boys we have got up front at the minute, and we’ve also got Andy Carroll, Chicharito, Diafra Sakho and Andre Ayew, so we’ve got players who can score.

"I feel as if we can get the bit at the back right. It will give us a good chance.”

Ayew has had little consideration under Moyes thus far as he has started only one of six games under the former Manchester United boss.

He came on as a 79th minute substitute in the victory over Chelsea but totally failed to get off the bench in the midweek draw.

According to reports, West Ham are willing to cut ties with the Ghanaian when the transfer window opens in January as Moyes has no game time guarantees for the 27-year-old.

Swansea City, from whom he joined West Ham, West Bromwich Albion and Italian side Inter Milan are said to be interested in the attacker's services.