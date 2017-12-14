News

Mathare United makes first signing ahead of new season

Mathare United have signed goalkeeper Job Ochieng ahead of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season.

Ochieng' put pen to paper a four-year deal with the 'Slum Boys' after being promoted from to the junior squad.

The young custodian, who was a key player for the junior team, now joins Lennox Ogutu, Martin Ongori, Ahmed Ahmad, John Mwangi, David Owino, Andrew Juma and Musa Oundo as youngsters, to have joined the senior team from the junior rank.

His promotion to the senior squad was prompted by the long term injury of Wycliffe Kasaya, who missed a majority of the second leg last season with an injury.

 

 

