Yannick Bolasie is quite impressed with Everton’s leap in the English Premier League table after their 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Wednesday.

EXTRA TIME: 'We’ve been jumping league positions' - cheeky Bolasie describes Everton’s rise

Wayne Rooney’s 27th minute was enough for Sam Allardyce’s men to move to the top half of the log and levelled on points with ninth-placed Watford – 22 points from 17 games.

Although he is yet to feature for the first team since he suffered a knee injury against Manchester United in December 2016, Bolasie shared a clip from one of his training sessions to describe how the Goodison Park outfit have been 'jumping' in the English top-flight standings recently.