Syamer relishing opportunity to play in Portugal

It was announced that Syamer will one of three players targeted by JDT to be sent for a loan move to a Portuguese club for the upcoming season.

Syamer who agreed a move to the 2018 Super League champions for the next season after an oustanding season for himself with Penang as well as the Malaysia Under-22 squad that participated in the AFC U23 Qualifiers and the 2017 SEA Games.

Hasbullah Abu Bakar and Syafiq Ahmad are also the names being mentioned to be sent alongside Syamer to the Iberian Peninsular, although the club in question has yet to be confirmed.

"I'm really happy with this opportunity given by Johor. I hope I can go there and learn something new. We'll have to wait on the official announcement and which Portuguese club it will be."

"I will try my best there and to stay there as long as possible because it's not easy for Malaysian player to stay there for a long time. I hope I can make full use of the chance.

"I don't know the conditions there yet because it'll be totally different with the conditions here but I'll work hard and try to improve myself as much as possible," Syamer told Goal.

Previously Nazmi Faiz was another Malaysian who spent time in the Portuguese league with Beira-Mar but had to cut short his supposed 3-years contract there due to difficulties.

HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is the owner of JDT has also mentioned in an event with the fans last week as to the reasoning why the likes of Syamer will be spending time away from the club.

The choice was given to Syamer as to whether he wanted to stay at JDT to fight for his place but could only be afforded limited game time due to the strength of the squad. As such, it would be more beneficial for his improvement to have a loan stint with a club overseas.