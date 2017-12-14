Pep Guardiola dismissed fears of complacency after Manchester City set a new Premier League record of 15 consecutive top-flight wins against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Guardiola sure record-breaking Man City won't get complacent

Two goals from David Silva, a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick and a superb late strike from Sergio Aguero secured a 4-0 win in a game that City dominated from start to finish.

Victory maintains their 11-point lead over Manchester United at the Premier League summit – a gap they opened up by beating their fierce rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Blues are firmly on course to record the most points ever in a Premier League season, and ominously for their rivals, Guardiola is confident that his side will not falter.

When asked if complacency could kick in, the Spaniard told Match of the Day: "That is not going to happen.

"We are so demanding of our players. We can lose, we can drop points, but complacency, never happened in the past, the present or the future.

"Winning 15 games in a row gives us a lot of confidence. If people are happy watching us that is the best gift."

Silva was in imperious form throughout, flicking past Lukasz Fabianksi for his side's opener after 27 minutes and then adding a third shortly after the interval with a sublime chip over the Polish goalkeeper.

His brace took his tally for the season to five and Guardiola gushed afterwards that the 31-year-old is in supreme condition.

"I'm so happy for David," he added.

"We cannot disguise his quality but in the past he didn't score too much goals. He's sharp; he's in an amazing condition."