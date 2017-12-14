Manchester City have set a new top-flight record of 15 consecutive wins following a 4-0 victory away to Swansea City.

Manchester City set top-flight record after 15th consecutive win

Pep Guardiola’s side had equalled Arsenal’s Premier League record of 14 straight successes on Sunday after outclassing local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

In beating United, they became the first team to win 14 consecutive Premier League games in a single season, with Arsenal’s achievement spanning the 2001-02 and 2002-03 campaigns.

However, City now hold the record outright after goals from David Silva, who scored in each half, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero comfortably secured the points at the Liberty Stadium.



15 - Manchester City have set a new outright record of 15 consecutive wins in the English top-flight, overtaking Arsenal's 14-game run between February & August 2002. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/5AyaetsO2n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

City have been near-invincible this season and have not dropped points in the league since being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Everton in their second game of the campaign in August.

Guardiola’s men appear to be nailed on to replace Chelsea, who won 13 games in a row last season, as Premier League champions given they hold an 11-point lead over nearest pursuers United.

In sweeping all before them in the league, City have rattled in 52 goals in their 17 games, and have conceded just 11.

City also take on Leicester City away in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup next week and will face Swiss side Basel in the last 16 of the Champions League in February.