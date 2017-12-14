Gianluigi Donnarumma was subjected to a banner calling for his departure before AC Milan’s Coppa Italia game against Hellas Verona.

Donnarumma told to 'go away' by Milan fans after new contract dispute

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been the starter at the Italian giants for the last three seasons and has confirmed himself as one of the best young players in the world.

However, a contract dispute and rumours he demanded an exit over the summer soured his relationship with many of the Milan faithful.

Donnarumma eventually agreed to fresh terms but reports in Italy emerged on Tuesday saying he instructed agent Mino Raiola to try to get the extension cancelled, allowing the goalkeeper to potentially depart in January.

A report in Corriere della Sera says Raiola found a loophole in the contract which allows it to be cancelled for “moral violence”, and says that Donnarumma was subjected to unfair pressure to sign the deal.

The goalkeeper has already been paid the first three months of salary.