Mohamed Salah wins Liverpool's Player of the Month award

The 25-year-old played a crucial role as Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained an unbeaten run of six games across all competitions in the month in review.

Salah who has been outstanding in front of goal since he arrived at the Anfield Stadium from Roma in the summer, scored an impressive seven goals in six games.