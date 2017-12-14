Manchester City were able to beat their rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

The master of the week by Virgin Mobile UAE: Where did Guardiola succeed in his tactical management?

City were able to move 11 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester United after this win, making many believe that the title is going to the blue side of Manchester this year.

Let us look at the context of the game to see how Guardiola bettered Mourinho in the tactical aspects of the game.

Flexibility: Manchester City used their front three flexibly to confuse the United defence with Sane, Sterling and Jesus moving all across the final third. This helped them take advantage of the spaces available in attack.

Flexibility: City managed to break the defensive structure of United by using crosses and aerial balls to reach the final third which showed their flexibility in attack.

Choice: Guardiola chose to defend after the second goal, contrary to what many people thought he would do and just attack, by bringing on Elaquim Mangala and keeping Silva up front as the false nine.

Control: City knew how to keep their lead as their strength did not only come in attack, but in the final 15 minutes United controlled the game via Mata and Ibrahimovic, but City showed the champions’ character by holding out.