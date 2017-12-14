Sanjoy Sen's men will look to continue their winning form when they take on Shillong Lajong on Thursday, at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on Thursday evening.

I-League 2017: Injury hit Mohun Bagan needs to play as a team, says Sanjoy Sen

Mohun Bagan have managed to shake off their initial rustiness and have emerged as the winning side in two consecutive matches against East Bengal and Churchill Brothers. But their 5-0 humiliation of the Goan side turned bittersweet when five players got injured in that fixture including star names like Sony Norde, Ansumana Kromah and Yuta Kinowaki.

But head coach Sanjoy Sen didn't seem too bothered about the injuries and insisted that Mohun Bagan is not dependent on individuals.

"The success of a team depends on all players. It does not depend on any particular (player). We have to play as a team and perform," said Sen.

Sen doesn't believe the change of home grounds will be an issue, as Bagan return to YBK after playing Churchill Brothers at Barasat.

"For us every ground is challenging. Our record in Barasat is good. We are always prepared wherever we play. We have to be consistent."

On injuries, the coach stated, "Kromah and Sony both trained today. We still have 36 hours. Let's see what happens. Tomorrow we will take a call. They are still doubtful. Arijit Bagui and Yuta are out."

The former United SC coach showed full respect to his opponents and termed Lajong's defeat to East Bengal as just a bad day in office.

"Lajong's 5-1 defeat isn't an advantage for us. I told my boys that three points are important. We need to be cautious. They had collected six points from first their two matches. They are dangerous from set pieces. They are a well-balanced side," he added.

Liberian striker Kromah, who found the net against Churchill said, "It is a very important match for us. It is not a major injury. I believe in myself. With the treatment, I feel much better. I believe I can play tomorrow."

He was full of praise for Lajong, especially for Laurence Doe, "I watched Lajong's game. They have a good team. They run a lot. Laurence is a senior player. When he started playing I was young. He left the country as his style was not liked by national coach. He is an idol."

Sanjoy Sen will have to depend on Shilton D' Silva in midfield in the absence of Kinowaki, whereas Nikhil Kadam could make the cut if Norde has to be left out due to injury.

The match will kick off at 5:30 PM in Kolkata.