Baroka FC were on Wednesday confirmed as winners of this season Q1 innovation after their impressive start to the 2017/18 PSL season.

Baroka FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United to PSL's Q1 honours

They got the scalp of Kaizer Chiefs among others in their opening six matches of the season and led the standings before surrendering it to Mamelodi Sundowns over a week ago.

The PSL congratulated them for their latest success, as they pipped Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in the process.

“Baroka FC, the side that surprised many by summiting to the top of the Absa Premiership log standings in the early stages of the 2017/18 season, have been rewarded for their efforts,” the league said in a statement.

“Baroka FC have been declared as the Absa Premiership Quarter One winners. They won Q1 with 16 points, beating Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United who finished second and third [respectively]. Mamelodi Sundowns finished on 15 points tied with SuperSport United but the former enjoyed a superior goal difference. In the first quarter, Baroka won four matches and drew the same number of games without tasting defeat," said the statement.

“Baroka FC will receive R1.5 million for winning Absa Premiership Quarter One. This is the first Q-innovation victory for Baroka FC since the inception of the Absa Premiership quarterly awards,” concluded the statement.