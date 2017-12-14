Ligi Kuu Wrap: Yanga and Simba know CAF opponents

Yanga and Simba know CAF opponents

Tanzania's Premier League Champions Yanga and Federation Cup Champions Simba have finally known their opponents in the CAF competitions in 2018.

Yanga will face St Louis from Seychelles in the CAF Champions League while Simba will face Gendarmerie Tnale from Djibout in the CAF confederations Cup

The draw for the preliminary rounds of Caf Interclub 2018 was conducted on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, during the meeting of Caf Interclub Committee at Caf Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Fifty-nine (59) clubs were engaged for the Total Caf Champions League 2018 and fifty-four (54) for the Total Caf Confederation Cup 2018.

Only eight federation did not engage their clubs namely Cape Verde, Chad, Eritrea, Namibia, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone and Somalia.

Simba sign Zanzibar Heroes goal machine

Tanzania Premier League stand out performers who are top of the League this season, Msimbazi giants Simba are set to sign Zanzibar Heroes striker Kassim Khamis.

The striker who has been in fine scoring form in the CECAFA Cup has attracted interest from several clubs but now seems set to join Simba.