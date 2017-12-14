Robyn Johannes confident Cape Town City will return to form

Cape Town City captain Robyn Johannes believes it won’t be long before they turn the corner for good after squandering a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with SuperSport United on Saturday.

“It has been disappointing how we have been throwing games away. Last weekend’s 1-1 draw even felt like a defeat. We definitely deserved the three points against SuperSport, but then gave it away at the end. I think, as a team, we need to learn from that,” Johannes told IOL.

The key to stop their barren run that stretched to 10 matches in all competitions over the weekend, is to get rid of their panic mode and penchant to crack under pressure.

“We need stop going into panic mode and crumble under pressure. We need to learn and grow from such situations.

“We have spoken about it quite a lot at training this week because it has happened a few times, and it’s something we need to eliminate from our game,” Johannes said.

They welcome AmaZulu on Friday, who just earned a creditable draw at Orlando Pirates before rounding off their year away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Obviously, as we focus on AmaZulu for Friday, the main objective is that we need to start getting results more consistently,” Johannes said.

It will be the first time the Capetonian comes up against his former side since leaving them a year ago for the MTN 8 runners-up.